Jackson County sheriff on the hunt for a killer after shooting

A killer is still on the loose in Jackson County.
Terry Warren, 61, was found shot to death in his home Friday night, and no arrests have been made. Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen said they do have suspects, but any information on them has yet to be released to the public.
Deputies responded to a shots fired call at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. And when they arrived at the home on County Road 17, they found Warren dead after being shot multiple times. The Jackson County coroner says Warren's autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Rebecca Russell, a family friend, has started a go fund to help the family pay for Warren's funeral.
According to Russell, Warren had been home with his sick wife when someone knocked on the door. He went to the door and asked who it was, but couldn't understand the answer. When he opened the door, the gunman fired shots through the screen door, striking Warren.
Russell said Warren's son lives next door, and he ran over to the house when he heard shots. He found his father on the floor and believed his killer had run away.
Russell said Warren was a good man, the type of man who would give someone the shirt off his back.
The sheriff's office and Warren's family ask if anyone has any information relating to his death to please contact authorities.