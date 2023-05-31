Jackson County murder suspect arrested

A murder suspect wanted in Jackson County was found in Murray County, Georgia after a five-day manhunt.
29-year-old Dima Stevanovich Novikov was arrested on Wednesday in Chatsworth after a nationwide BOLO was issued.
He is charged with murder in the shooting death of 61-year-old Terry Dewayne Warren on May 26.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office found Warren while responding to a shots fired call at County Road 17 in Skyline.
Investigators say Warren was shot several times.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it also received numerous tips from the community that helped locate Novikov.
Novikov is being held in the Murray County, Georgia Jail pending extradition back to Alabama.