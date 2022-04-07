Jackson County mom who killed alleged rapist staying in jail for using meth, violating probation

A mother who pleaded guilty to murder for killing her alleged rapist is back in jail for a fourth probation violation.
This latest violation is over Brittany Joyce Smith's admitted meth use after trying to falsify a drug test.
A Jackson County judge told her that her admission of meth use and trying to fake the drug screen were “less than truthful.”
Smith went back to jail last month after it was discovered she used a device to try and pass a drug screen.
She said she was embarrassed about using meth.
The judge says he was convinced the use of a device was only to keep from being punished for the drug use.
Smith then asked the court to be able to leave jail and go to rehab.
The judge suspended the hearing, ordering Smith back to jail with the hearing set to resume May 24.
That's when a decision will be handed down on Smith's consequences for violating her probation.
Smith has previously served short stints in jail for three previous violations -- last May, August and November -- all coming after she left jail following the completion of her 18 months of confinement.
She then transitioned to house arrest under her plea deal for Todd Smith's murder in 2018. He was shot to death hours after Smith said he raped and strangled her.
Smith will stay locked up in the Jackson County Jail until next month's hearing.