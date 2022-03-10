 Skip to main content
Jackson County mom who killed alleged rapist jailed on 4th probation violation in less than 1 year

  • 0
Brittany Joyce Smith

Brittany Joyce Smith

A Jackson County woman convicted of murder is back in jail on her fourth probation violation in less than a year, records show. 

This time, Brittany Joyce Smith’s violation involves drug use. Court records show Smith admitted violating her probation by using methamphetamine.  

Violations were also reported May 27, 2021; Aug. 3, 2021; and Nov. 1, 2021, all for violating terms of her house arrest.  

Smith’s latest violation occurred Wednesday when she went in for a drug screening. The court referral office provided a picture to the state showing a fragment of tin foil in Smith’s sample.  

She later admitted to authorities that she used a device filled with someone else’s urine to pass the drug screen and had used methamphetamine the previous Saturday. 

Smith is now being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond. Authorities are asking to keep her jailed for 45 days, followed by inpatient drug treatment. 

Smith pleaded guilty to murder in 2020 for the death of Todd Smith in her Stevenson home in 2018. Smith said she killed him after he raped and strangled her. She was sentenced to 36 months of confinement with the last 18 of those months served on house arrest. 

