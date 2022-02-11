Jackson County man who threatened to shoot utility worker jailed

A Jackson County man is under arrest after he threatened to shoot a utility worker in the head, made threats against police and even emailed our newsroom demanding we call the FBI for him.
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office went looking for Leonard Johnson Thursday night with a warrant in hand.
The sheriff’s office said Johnson was found hiding in the woods near his home near Bucks Pocket State Park. He was armed with two guns and arrested without incident.
Johnson is charged with harassment and making a terrorist threat. He’s being held in the Jackson County Jail with a $10,300 bond.
In an email to our newsroom Thursday, Johnson demanded we send a "small car with one camera man and a petite news lady” to speak with him.
He also advised us, “don’t be stupid and make haste.”
Our newsroom turned the email communications over to investigators.