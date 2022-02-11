Jackson County man who threatened police, utility worker tries to escape jail with handicap rail

A Jackson County inmate is facing additional charges after he tried to use a handicap rail to break out of jail and attack deputies.
Leonard Ray Johnson, 44, of Fackler was under arrest after he threatened to shoot a utility worker in the head, made threats against police and even emailed our newsroom demanding we call the FBI for him.
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office went looking for Johnson on Thursday night with a warrant in hand.
The sheriff’s office said Johnson was found hiding in the woods near his home near Bucks Pocket State Park. He was armed with two guns and arrested without incident.
However, after arriving at the jail, Johnson broke a rail from a cell and tried to knock bricks out of the cell. When deputies confronted him, the sheriff's office said, Johnson tried to use the rail as a weapon against the corrections officers. He was eventually restrained.
Johnson is charged with harassment, making terroristic threats, promoting prison contraband, menacing, escape and criminal mischief. His bond has been increased to $52,300.
In an email to our newsroom Thursday before his arrest, Johnson demanded we send a "small car with one camera man and a petite news lady” to speak with him. He also advised us, “don’t be stupid and make haste.”
Our newsroom turned the email communications over to investigators.
The sheriff's office said Johnson was captured with assistance from Scottsboro Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Aviation Unit, Hollywood Police Department K-9 Unit and the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.