Jackson County man sentenced to more than 15 years for 2020 bank robberies in Hoover, Trussville

A Jackson County man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two bank robberies, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said 58-year-old John Lance Cameron of Dutton was sentenced Tuesday to 188 months total, or 15 years and eight months. Cameron pleaded guilty in March to robbing banks in Trussville and Hoover.
Prosecutors say on Nov. 25, 2020, Cameron entered Pinnacle Bank in Trussville and demanded money from a teller while threatening to shoot them. However, it appeared Cameron was spooked while at the bank, and he eventually left with no money.
Hours later, he entered a BBVA Compass Bank in Hoover, where he showed the teller a firearm and told them, "Don't die over a few dollars." The teller gave Cameron $19,100 in U.S. currency, prosecutors said.
"We are grateful for the coordinated efforts of the Hoover, Trussville and Birmingham police departments and the FBI in tracking down this defendant and securing the evidence against him," Escalona said Tuesday.
The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an evidence-based program focused on reducing violent crime.