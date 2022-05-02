Jackson County man charged with murdering his father and brother

A Jackson County man is in jail charged with murdering his father and brother.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Pisgah man with murdering his father and brother on Saturday.
Matthew Edward Garren, 33, is accused of shooting and killing his father, 68-year-old Horace “Bimbo” Garren and 44-year-old Christopher Horace Garren about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence on County Road 354 in Pisgah, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the victims were found shot and killed in the back yard of the residence.
Matthew Garren fled the scene but was later located in a wooded area by a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.
He is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond.