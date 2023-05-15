Jackson County man charged with murdering father on Mother's Day

A Section man is locked up for a Mother's Day homicide.
Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen said Byron Heath Shavers is charged with murder in the killing of his father Sunday morning.
At about 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies and an officer from the Powell Police Department conducted a Welfare Check at a residence on County Road 19 in Section, Alabama.
Once they arrived, deputies found Joe Bob Shavers Jr., 74, dead in front of the residence with trauma to his head.
Byron Shavers was arrested without incident and booked into the Jackson County jail.
The 48-year-old Shavers is being held without bond.