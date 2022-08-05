Jackson County man charged with fatally stabbing his son

A Flat Rock father has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his son to death Friday morning.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Steven Ryan Wade stabbed 21-year-old Damien Blaze Wade outside a home on Jackson County Road 197 in Flat Rock.
The stabbing was reported about 4 a.m. Friday. Deputies arrived to find Damien Wade, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and Steven Wade.
Steven Wade was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail, where he remained Friday afternoon. Bond has not been set.