You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jackson County man charged after moonshine, meth, marijuana found in home

  • Updated
  • 0
Jason Townson

Jason Townson

A Dutton man is in jail after law enforcement says drugs and moonshine were found in a home.

Jason Townson, 40, was arrested Tuesday night after a drug search warrant was executed at a home on County Road 51, said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Harnen said the found a pound of marijuana, two ounces of methamphetamine, 2 ½ gallons of moonshine, a moonshine still, and a gun during the search.

Townson was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a still, possession of marijuana, possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $30,800.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you