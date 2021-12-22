Jackson County man charged after moonshine, meth, marijuana found in home

A Dutton man is in jail after law enforcement says drugs and moonshine were found in a home.
Jason Townson, 40, was arrested Tuesday night after a drug search warrant was executed at a home on County Road 51, said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Harnen said the found a pound of marijuana, two ounces of methamphetamine, 2 ½ gallons of moonshine, a moonshine still, and a gun during the search.
Townson was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a still, possession of marijuana, possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $30,800.