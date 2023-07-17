Jackson County man arrested for attempted murder after shooting another man in head

A Stevenson man was arrested for attempted murder, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Wade Hambrick, 38, of Stevenson Alabama was booked into the Jackson County Jail with no bond set.
On Sunday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Stevenson Police Department responded to a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head on County Road 104 in Stevenson.
The sheriff's office says it was determined that the victim was shot in the head during a domestic argument and Hambrick had fled into the wooded area near the residence.
Deputies say the victim was treated by Highland Ambulance Service and Stevenson Fire on the scene and transported to Erlanger Hospital.
Limestone Correctional Tracking Dog Unit was requested and responded to the scene.
Hambrick was taken into custody after a short search with the tracking dogs.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Stevenson Police and Fire Department, Highlands Ambulance Service, Limestone Correctional Tracking Dog Unit, ALEA Aviation Unit, and ALEA Highway Patrol Units.