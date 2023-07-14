Jackson County man arrested after police find him with meth, fentanyl

A Scottsboro man was arrested on drug-related charges after police found him with methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Ashley Wayne Kimbrell, 43, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Scottsboro Police Department.
Police say officers spotted Kimbrell outside a residence located in the 4700 block of South Broad St in Scottsboro on Friday.
Officers say they were aware Kimbrell had an active warrant for his arrest and responded to the residence where they located Kimbrell inside.
While in the residence, officers located a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with controlled medication Kimbrell could not produce a valid prescription for, police say.
Police say the mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl had a combined weight of over two grams but less than four, leading police to charge him with possession with intent to distribute as one of the previously mentioned charges.
Kimbrell was transported to the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $17,500.