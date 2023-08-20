Jackson County juvenile charged with burglarizing and vandalizing two schools

A Jackson County juvenile is charged with burglarizing and vandalizing two schools.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the juvenile suspect vandalized Bryant Elementary School on Thursday.
Deputies say the vandal spray painted bricks, windows and a tent.
The suspect also broke several windows, causing more than $15,000 worth of damage.
A day later the same juvenile suspect, wearing the same clothing, while carrying a baseball bat and camouflage bag, vandalized and burglarized North Sand Mountain School.
The suspect broke TVs, computer equipment, and trophies causing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.
Shortly after the same suspect again vandalized Bryant Elementary School with spray paint.
On Saturday the same suspect arrived to North Sand Mountain School where they were met by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was then arrested and is being processed through the Juvenile Justice System.