Jackson County judge denies motion to dismiss child abuse case against ex-Scottsboro police officer

A Jackson County judge has denied a former Scottsboro police officer's motion to dismiss domestic violence and child abuse charges.

Ryan Manning has denied allegations that he abused his infant daughter and caused multiple fractures to her body. He is charged with domestic violence and willful torture/abuse of a child.

According to motions filed in the case, his daughter was less than 2 months old when the alleged abuse was discovered. The Scottsboro Police Chief requested an investigation into the allegations, which ultimately led to Manning's arrest and dismissal from the department.

A pretrial hearing in the case is now set for Sept. 20, with trial set for Sept. 26.

