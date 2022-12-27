Jackson County EMA lifts travel advisory as ice begins to melt

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency reports the county's Travel Advisory has been lifted as of noon Tuesday.
The EMA says Woodville Hill remains iced and barricaded.
Remain aware of the possibility of black ice.
More from the EMA:
We are asking for Storm Reports from 12/22/22 through today. If you have experienced any of the following
- Damage
- Lost power or water
- Stranded
- Wrecked
-Observed Broken power polls or downed powerlines
- ETC.
We need any and all information that you can provide!
State EMA is asking for damage reports for possible Disaster Declarations and this is only possible by EMA receiving damage reports. Please fill out THIS FORM. If the form doesn't have what you need please email your report to me at jwhitcomb@jacksoncountyema.org