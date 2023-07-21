Jackson County couple arrested after man runs around naked waving gun while drunk

A man was booked into the Jackson County Jail after running around naked in his yard while waving a gun.
According to the Bridgeport Police Department, 47-year-old Jacob Cunningham will now face multiple charges, including drunk/addict in possession of a firearm, public intoxication, resisting arrest, exposure or lewd act in public, assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray, and more.
Cunningham's wife, 42-year-old Molly Sanders was also under the influence and arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray, resisting arrest, and more.
The incident happened Thursday night.
Cunningham's bond was set at $12,900. Sanders' bond was set at $2,500.