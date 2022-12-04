Jackson County community helps family after house fire

A Jackson county family is recovering after a house fire took place in the early morning hours last Wednesday.
According to Hollywood Fire and Rescue, the fire at the Davis family home was due to a weather-related incident.
Fortunately, the four people who lived at the home, including two young children, were not home.
One family friend and former neighbor started a GoFundMe to raise funds for the family.
"Knowing them, they're not going to come out and say we need this and we need that," said Taylor Manning. "We're trying to get a head start and stay one step ahead."
Manning set a goal of $10,000, which she knows will not cover everything. With Christmas just weeks away, Manning is hoping the community gives a hand to the family.
"Even a dollar you know, if a thousand people see it, a dollar, that's a thousand more dollars that will help them," said Manning. [It will help them] buy some clothes and necessities and things they need to at least feel like they have some things, because they lost everything."
The owners of the home both volunteer with Hollywood Fire and Rescue, with the father doing so for 24 years.
Without their presence in the community, Manning feels a glaring hole.
"I've heard from several people, my parents included because they live right down the road," said Manning. "Now that they're not here, that kind of sense of safety and comfort of having them as neighbors and knowing they would come running if someone needed aid, that sense of comfort and safety is gone."