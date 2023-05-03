Jackson County Commission looking to increase revenue

The Jackson County Commission is looking to increase local revenue and improve safety in Jackson County.
Commissioners held an emergency meeting and unanimously agreed to increase revenue.
The decision ultimately lies in the hands of the Jackson County legislative delegation.
“One of the things that we were very concerned about was minimizing the cost to our individual citizens," said William Nance, Jackson County Commission Chairman.
The fee adjustments are projected to help boost revenue by an estimated $640,000.
They would look to increase a vehicle tag fee by $5, initiate a Jackson County business license fee which would vary based on a tier system they have created and there'd be $10 increase in recording fees from the probate office.
Nance says the increase in revenue would improve roads.
"We have about 1,100 miles of roads, local roads in Jackson County. Last year and this year we’ve been able to resurface or preserve about 30 miles per year of roads. With about 1,100 miles of roads, that will take about 37 years," he said.
The boost in revenue would also help the sheriff’s office.
"We think they’re understaffed and we would like to help them with additional patrol deputies where we can, corrections deputies for our jail and also school resource officers to help us in our schools we have 16 schools," he said.
The emergency meeting was held to pass the resolution before the 2023 legislative session ends in Montgomery.
For those not in favor of this proposal, Nance encourages them to speak with the delegation.