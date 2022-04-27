Jackson Co. sex offender caught living too close to a school

A Jackson County man was caught by a sheriff's deputy living too close to a school.
According to Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old Timothy Michael Sims failed to register himself as a sex offender and was living too close to a school.
Harnen did not say which school was nearby to Sims' residence.
Jail records show Sims is a Stevenson resident.
Right now, Sims is in the Jackson County Jail on a $10,000 bond charged with failing to register as a sex offender and living in a prohibited residence location as a sex offender.