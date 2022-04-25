 Skip to main content
Jackson Co. man's charge upgraded to murder after wife dies

  • Updated
Bradley Austin Grey

The Jackson County man charged with the attempted murder of his wife earlier this month now faces a murder charge.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Olivia Grey died as a result of the April 15 shooting.

Her husband, 27-year-old Bradley Austin Grey, of Shelton, was charged with attempted murder the day of the shooting.

Law enforcement also found multiple weapons and a "suspicious device" that day.

According to court documents, Grey used a 9mm handgun to shoot his wife at about 3:00 a.m. at a home on County Road 265 in Section.

Grey is charged with murder and possession of a destructive device. He is in the Jackson County Jail with no bond.

