Jackson Co. man's charge upgraded to murder after wife dies

The Jackson County man charged with the attempted murder of his wife earlier this month now faces a murder charge.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Olivia Grey died as a result of the April 15 shooting.
Her husband, 27-year-old Bradley Austin Grey, of Shelton, was charged with attempted murder the day of the shooting.
Law enforcement also found multiple weapons and a "suspicious device" that day.
According to court documents, Grey used a 9mm handgun to shoot his wife at about 3:00 a.m. at a home on County Road 265 in Section.
Grey is charged with murder and possession of a destructive device. He is in the Jackson County Jail with no bond.