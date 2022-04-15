 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jackson Co. man charged in attempted murder of wife; several weapons, 'suspicious device' found in home

  • Updated
  • 0
Bradley Austin Grey

Bradley Austin Grey

A Jackson County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his wife in an attempt to murder her.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on County Road 265 in Section about 3 a.m. Friday, where they found a woman who had been shot. Her husband was also in the home.

Macedonia Fire Department and Highlands Ambulance Service arrived to help the woman, who was taken by medical helicopter to a trauma center for treatment. 

The sheriff's office said investigators determined her husband, 27-year-old Bradley Austin Grey of Section, had shot her. 

They also found a "suspicious device" and several weapons in the home, leading to a call for bomb technicians with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Grey remains in the Jackson County Jail without a set bond. The sheriff's office said additional charges are possible, but for now, he is charged only with the attempted murder of his wife.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

