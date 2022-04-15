Jackson Co. man charged in attempted murder of wife; several weapons, 'suspicious device' found in home

A Jackson County man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his wife in an attempt to murder her.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on County Road 265 in Section about 3 a.m. Friday, where they found a woman who had been shot. Her husband was also in the home.
Macedonia Fire Department and Highlands Ambulance Service arrived to help the woman, who was taken by medical helicopter to a trauma center for treatment.
The sheriff's office said investigators determined her husband, 27-year-old Bradley Austin Grey of Section, had shot her.
They also found a "suspicious device" and several weapons in the home, leading to a call for bomb technicians with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Grey remains in the Jackson County Jail without a set bond. The sheriff's office said additional charges are possible, but for now, he is charged only with the attempted murder of his wife.