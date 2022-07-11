Jackie Reed, former Huntsville mayoral candidate and well-known local advocate, has died

The family of Jackie Reed has confirmed her death Sunday night.
To many, Reed was known as a familiar face and frequent speaker at Huntsville City Council meetings. She began running for political office in the late 1980s and continued running for either Huntsville mayor or a seat on the City Council, though she never served.
In a post to the "Jackie Reed for Mayor" Facebook page, her family described her as a woman who "loved the City of Huntsville and all the People."
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the city "lost a legend."
"Nobody had a greater passion for our city than Jackie Reed," Battle said. "Her tireless advocacy for the citizens of the Rocket City was admirable. Her indomitable spirit and warm heart will be remembered by us all at city hall."
Funeral arrangements have not been made public at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Read the family's full statement below:
Our family is sad today as our mom, Jackie Reed passed away last night. We will miss this little lady so much as she has been such a huge part of our lives and our rock who has always been there for us. As we grieve and miss not having her here with us, we know she will always be looking over us and guiding us in everything we do. We know she is with God today and Heaven has gained a very special lady.
Mom loved the City of Huntsville and all the People. She was a loving, caring person that lived on principle and doing the right thing.
She raised me and my sister by herself following the death of our father when we were very young, although she always said God is the one who raised us. The strong love she showed is what she called “Tough Love,” and if you were close to her, you have probably experienced this love from her as well.
We have been so blessed to have her as our mom. She has been a great inspiration to our family and so many others. She was a strong woman of faith and loved God with all her heart.
We love you, Mom.