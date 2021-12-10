Jack White coming to Huntsville’s The Orion Amphitheater

Jack White is coming to Huntsville’s new Orion Amphitheater for a phone-free show.
White's The Supply Chain Issues Tour will be in town Aug. 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17.
Ticket prices range from $45 to $115. Click HERE for more information.
Here’s the full news release announcing the show:
Twelve-time GRAMMY® Award-winner and Third Man Records founder Jack White will take the stage at The Orion Amphitheater on Saturday, August 27 as part of The Supply Chain Issues Tour. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes shows in North America, Europe, and will be White’s first headline show in four years.
The tour will celebrate the upcoming release of two brand new Jack White albums; FEAR OF THE DAWN arrives everywhere via Third Man Records on April 8, 2022, and ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE will follow on July 22, 2022.
FEAR OF THE DAWN was first heralded by “Taking Me Back,” hailed by PASTE as “a return to White’s sweet spot” and joined by an official music video – directed by Jack White and co-directed by Lauren Dunn (Megan Thee Stallion, Kali Uchis) – streaming now on Jack White’s YouTube channel.
In addition to writing global anthems such as The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and The Raconteurs’ “Steady, As She Goes,” all three of White’s acclaimed previously released solo albums – 2012’s RIAA gold certified solo debut, BLUNDERBUSS, 2014’s LAZARETTO, and 2018’s BOARDING HOUSE REACH – debuted at #1 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 along with a variety of other charts.
Among his myriad of international honors, White’s long run of career GRAMMY® awards and nominations saw BLUNDERBUSS earning five nods over two years, including “Album of the Year,” “Best Rock Album,” “Best Rock Song” (for “Freedom At 21”), “Best Rock Performance,” and “Best Music Video” (the latter two honoring the single, “I’m Shakin”).
LAZARETTO proved equally popular with GRAMMY® voters, scoring a nomination as “Best Alternative Music Album,” while its title track received the 2015 GRAMMY® Award for “Best Rock Performance” as well an additional nod as “Best Rock Song.” Praised by NME as “wild, mysterious and unlike anything else around…a full, lush sounding thing packed with personality and life,” BOARDING HOUSE REACH proved among White’s most unique works, topping a variety of charts in the US and Canada while drawing applause around the world.
Please note that this will be a phone-free show – supported by Yondr.
WHAT IS A “PHONE-FREE SHOW”? Just as it sounds. No phones allowed in the performance space. An unplugged, real life experience.
HOW DOES IT WORK? Upon arrival at the venue, Yondr (the phone-pouching company we’ve hired to do this) will have staff available to help you put your phone in a lockable pouch which you keep throughout the night. If the option is available, we highly encourage you to print your tickets at home or bring the physical ticket with you.
WHAT IF I HAVE AN EMERGENCY AND NEED TO ACCESS MY PHONE? You can unlock your phone from the pouch at any time by going to the clearly-marked Phone Use Areas located in the lobby or the concourse. See any usher or Yondr staff if you need help finding it.
WHAT ABOUT CASHLESS BARS OR MERCH SELLERS? We highly recommend you bring a physical credit card just in case you can’t access your phone at the bar or merch area.
WHAT IF I WANT TO POST PHOTOS OR VIDEOS OF THE SHOW ON MY SOCIALS? We can help with that. Our tour photographer will post live photos and videos every night at jackwhiteiii.com and on Instagram @officialjackwhite. Download content from the site or repost from Jack’s IG.
WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS & IS IT MANDATORY? After creating these phone-free experiences for the last couple of tours, we’re convinced this makes for a better show for everyone involved. Our eyes open a bit wider and our senses are slightly more heightened when we lose the technology crutch we’ve become accustomed to. And yes, it’s a non-negotiable deal (although medical exemptions are made for those who rely on their phones for their treatment).