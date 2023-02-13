Jacari Lane sweeps ASUN men's basketball awards

ATLANTA, Ga. - University of North Alabama freshman guard Jacari Lane of Huntsville, Ala., earned both ASUN Conference Men's Basketball weekly honors, announced by the league office on Monday. Lane was tabbed as ASUN Player and Newcomer of the Week after averaging 24 points in two Lion victories last week.
The Player of the Week is the first for Lane, while he earned his second ASUN Newcomer of the Week honor.
Lane scored 29 points in his first start of his career on Thursday against the Austin Peay, leading UNA to a 70-57 win over the Governors.
He followed with a 19-point performance against Lipscomb on Saturday, leading the Lions to an 80-70 win over the Bisons.
Lane shot 67.9 percent from the field while averaging 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the two outings.
As a team, North Alabama has won seven of its last eight games and stands at 16-11 overall and 8-6 in ASUN Conference play.
The Lions play at Bellarmine on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.