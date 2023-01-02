Jacari Lane scores 16 in loss to Bellarmine

FLORENCE, Ala. – North Alabama took a 61-59 lead with 3:22 to play but couldn't hold it as Bellarmine rallied for a 69-65 win over the Lions in UNA's hotly contested ASUN Conference home opener at CB&S Bank Arena.
UNA trailed 28-24 at the half but rallied to take the lead at 38-36 with 13:57 to play in the game on a Dallas Howell three-point basket. There were numerous lead changes over the next 10 minutes before the Lions went back on top at 61-59 on K.J. Johnson's three at the 3:22 mark. Bellarmine then scored the next six straight to take a 65-61 lead.
North Alabama pulled to within two points twice but couldn't get closer.
The loss ended a three-game winning streak by the Lions and drops UNA to 9-6 overall and 1-1 in the ASUN. It was also UNA's first home loss of the season in five games. Bellarmine improved to 6-9 overall and 1-1 in the ASUN.
Jacari Lane led UNA with 16 points, including 12 in the second half. Johnson finished with 15 and Will Soucie had 11. Damian Forrest led the Lions on the boards with nine rebounds and sparked UNA to a final 28-25 rebounding advantage.
Garrett Tipton led a balanced Bellarmine attack with 18 points.
The game was balanced with both teams hitting nine three-point baskets. Bellarmine shot 50 percent from the floor to 47.1 percent for the Lions.
North Alabama plays at Lipscomb on Thursday.