Jacari Lane earns third ASUN Newcomer of the Week Award

University of North Alabama freshman guard Jacari Lane of Huntsville, Ala., has been named ASUN Conference Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Week for the third time this season after helping lead the Lions to key conference road wins at Bellarmine and Easterm Kentucky.
Lane scored 15 points with three rebounds and two assists in a 70-57 win over Bellarmine at Louisville, Ky. He followed with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists in UNA's 98-93 overtime win at EKU.
In addition to his two previous ASUN Newcomer of the Week honors, Lane also earned ASUN Player of the Week honors on February 13.
For the season, Lane is UNA's third leading scorer averaging 12.5 points per game.
The Lions have won nine of their last 10 games and are fifth in the current ASUN standings, entering Wednesday's game against Kennesaw State on Wednesday at CB&S Bank Arena.