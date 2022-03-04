J. Alexander’s opening in Town Madison

J. Alexander’s is opening Monday in Madison.
The restaurant begins serving guests at 11 a.m. at 380 Town Madison Blvd. in the Town Madison development. With other locations across the country, this is the first to open in Alabama.
According to a news release, J. Alexander’s “is a chef-driven restaurant featuring high-end classic American cuisine with the finest quality made-from-scratch food.”
The Town Madison J. Alexander’s is 7,500 square feet and has seating for 250. The restaurant employs about 100 people.
“The menu features a wide selection of American classics including prime rib of beef, steaks, fresh seafood, sandwiches, and entrée salads. The restaurant has a full-service bar that includes an outstanding selection of wines both by the glass and bottle.,” according to the release.
