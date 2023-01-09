Ivey signs executive order changing rules for 'good time' accrued by state inmates

Inmates in Alabama's prisons will face stricter rules for accruing and keeping any "good time" they earn while incarcerated, thanks to an executive order signed Monday by Gov. Kay Ivey.
The state's "Good Time Law" allowed inmates to reduce the length of their prison sentence through good behavior, in some cases allowing inmates convicted of violent felonies to shave years off their sentence.
Under the executive order, any incidents while in prison will be categorized as low, medium, high or severe, with proportionate punishments affecting how much accrued good time an inmate will lose and how long it will take before they can start earning it back.
The order also details new rules for handling inmates who escape from state prison. Escape is now considered a severe violation that automatically leads to forfeiture of all accrued good time and a ban on earning or accruing good time.
Furthermore, the Alabama Department of Corrections is ordered to take additional steps to ensure it's actively monitoring the escape status of inmates and working with law enforcement agencies from the local to national level to recapture inmates.
"Our action today, very simply put, keeps violent offenders off the streets, incentivizes inmates who truly want to rehabilitate and better themselves, reinforces the concept that bad choices have consequences and keeps our public safe," Ivey said Monday.
Janette Grantham, executive director of Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL), applauded the uniform categorization of misconduct violations and the improvement of ADOC’s ability to enforce escapee procedures as major steps towards improving public safety for all.
“Our goal at VOCAL is always to stand with crime victims to make sure criminals are more accountable and our communities are more safe. We applaud Gov. Ivey’s efforts to make Alabama safer by establishing clear consequences for prisoner misconduct and by improving DOC’s procedures for handling inmate escapes. Her executive order is a huge step in improving public safety not just for crime victims but for every Alabamian,” said Grantham.