Ivey signs bill keeping Saturn 1B rocket at Alabama state line rest stop

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed a bill into law that will keep a Saturn 1B rocket at the Alabama/Tennessee state line in Elkmont.
The bill, submitted by State Sen. Tom Butler of Madison and Limestone counties, states that the Alabama State Council on the Arts would be in charge of designing, constructing, and installing the replica if the existing rocket is in disrepair.
Officials previously have said the rocket, installed at the now-closed rest stop on Interstate 65 in 1979, is not salvageable.
The 224-foot-tall rocket is one of three launched vehicles in the Saturn rocket family to be developed in Huntsville. It even launched the Apollo spacecraft into Earth's orbit to train for the first missions to the Moon.
The Alabama State Council on the Arts also is allowed to take private and public gifts or donations to help raise funds for the project.
