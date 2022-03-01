Ivey declares Wednesday a ‘Day of Prayer for Ukraine’

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing unrest as Ukrainians fight to protect their homeland, Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed Wednesday as a “Day of Prayer for Ukraine.”
“Alabama stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight to protect their country and democracy,” Ivey said Tuesday. “Alabamians are deeply rooted in their faith, and as many Christians observe Ash Wednesday, I urge our citizens to pray for peace in Ukraine.”
In her proclamation, Ivey called the Russian invasion “brutal,” “unprovoked” and an “inexcusable power grab by the Russian Federation.” She said Alabama is proud to manufacture many of the munitions used by Ukrainian forces to combat the invasion, including the Javelin Missile System, and “strongly condemns the acts of aggression by the Russian Federation.”
Read the full proclamation below.