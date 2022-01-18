Ivey calls special legislative session to decide how to spend federal Covid-19 funds

Gov. Kay Ivey has called the Alabama Legislature into a special session dealing with how to spend Covid-19 funds from the federal government.
According to her proclamation, legislators will convene at 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss how to appropriate the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Ivey issued this statement:
“While states like Alabama are making record economic comebacks, Congress and the Biden White House are wanting our country to spend more and more federal dollars, and now we are tasked with allocating the American Rescue Plan Act funds. I have made clear, that unlike Washington, D.C., Alabama will be wise with these one-time, federal dollars.
“I again urge the members of the Legislature to direct these funds to meet some of Alabama’s biggest challenges like statewide broadband connectivity, water and sewer infrastructure, as well as investing funds in our hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers.
“We must be smart with these one-time, federal dollars by wisely investing – not just casually spending them. This is not free money.”