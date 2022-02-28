Ivey calls for removal of Russian-sourced liquor from Alabama’s ABC stores

Gov. Kay Ivey has joined other governors across the United States in calling for Russian-sourced liquor products to be pulled from store shelves.
Ivey sent a letter to Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Administrator Mac Gipson on Monday, requesting liquor products sourced in Russia be removed from the shelves of ABC stores in the state. She emphasized that she wants only those products that actually came from Russia to be removed, not those that are Russian-themed but made in a different country.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts millions of innocent lives at risk and represents an all-out assault on democracy,” Ivey said in the letter. “It is my hope that, by taking this action, the State of Alabama may contribute to Russia’s justly deserved — and increasing — economic isolation.”
Ivey said she wants to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, calling them “our democratic ally.” In a statement Monday, she said she wants all Alabamians to do the same.
“This is a small but meaningful way to take action and show the people of Ukraine we support them while also firmly stating our opposition to the unnecessary humanitarian crisis Russa has inexcusably created,” Ivey said. “I encourage all Alabama citizens and businesses to explore ways they can show support for Ukraine and discourage Russia for continuing this unreasonable siege on a neighboring country.”