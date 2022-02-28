 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to crest around midday and
fall below flood stage late this afternoon. It will continue
to fall to 5.5 feet Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 01/07/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ivey calls for removal of Russian-sourced liquor from Alabama’s ABC stores

  • 0
Gov. Kay Ivey mug

Gov. Kay Ivey

Gov. Kay Ivey has joined other governors across the United States in calling for Russian-sourced liquor products to be pulled from store shelves.

Ivey sent a letter to Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Administrator Mac Gipson on Monday, requesting liquor products sourced in Russia be removed from the shelves of ABC stores in the state. She emphasized that she wants only those products that actually came from Russia to be removed, not those that are Russian-themed but made in a different country.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts millions of innocent lives at risk and represents an all-out assault on democracy,” Ivey said in the letter. “It is my hope that, by taking this action, the State of Alabama may contribute to Russia’s justly deserved — and increasing — economic isolation.”

Ivey said she wants to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, calling them “our democratic ally.” In a statement Monday, she said she wants all Alabamians to do the same.

“This is a small but meaningful way to take action and show the people of Ukraine we support them while also firmly stating our opposition to the unnecessary humanitarian crisis Russa has inexcusably created,” Ivey said. “I encourage all Alabama citizens and businesses to explore ways they can show support for Ukraine and discourage Russia for continuing this unreasonable siege on a neighboring country.”

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

