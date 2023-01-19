Ivey breaks ground on new training center in Guntersville

Gov. Kay Ivey and Snead State Community College broke ground Thursday on the college's newest training center.
The Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville will train high schoolers and adult students in welding, HVAC, advanced manufacturing and various other skill-based programs. Ivey said one of the facility's goals is strengthening the Alabama workforce for employment by global companies settling in the state.
"More world-leading firms planting their roots," Ivey said. "It's imperative that we do our part to ensure they have an adept, hard-working talent pool to hire from."
The Alabama Community College System's chancellor, Jimmy Baker, said this is also an effort to help North Alabama residents be more successful in their careers and earn comfortable salaries throughout their lives. Snead State's training center is just one of many planned for Alabama in the coming years, Baker said.