Ivey awards nearly $1.5 million in Covid-19 relief funds to North Alabama counties, city

Two North Alabama county commissions and one North Alabama city are receiving a total of nearly $1.5 million for medical equipment and emergency operations, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.
Ivey awarded the funds Wednesday as part of another round of Community Development Block Grants funded by the federal CARES Act.
“These grants will go a long way in providing needed support to our communities,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to support each of these projects, which will benefit residents.”
The Colbert County Commission was awarded $500,000 for housing emergency operations and E-911 centers in Muscle Shoals.
Meanwhile, the North Alabama Medical Center is set to receive additional medical equipment through a $500,000 grant for the City of Florence and $456,243 grant for the Lauderdale County Commission.
The funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.