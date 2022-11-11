Ivey awards grant funding for new EV charging stations in 4 North Alabama cities

New electric-vehicle charging stations are being funded in four North Alabama cities, part of $2.45 million in grants awarded this week by Gov. Kay Ivey.
In an announcement Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs — which administers the grants — said the funding will be used for new charging stations along highways in the state. Eighteen grants were awarded in all.
The following North Alabama projects received funding:
- Scottsboro Electric Power Board, $57,968 for a two-bay charging station at its office on East Willow Street;
- Hartselle Utilities, $54,963 for a two-bay station at the Hartselle Municipal Courthouse;
- The Electric Board of Guntersville, $53,906 for a two-bay station in a public parking area at 440 Old Town St.; and
- The Municipal Utilities Board of Decatur, $53,800 for a two-bay station near the intersection of Moulton Street and First Avenue.
Funds for all but one of the 18 projects came from appropriations by the Alabama Legislature and target busy highways away from the interstates. The exception is Interstate 22, where Francis Energy LLC received a $407,990 grant to build a six-bay charging station at the Holiday Inn on Alabama 44 in Guin.
"As many of Alabama’s automobile manufacturers gear production toward electric vehicles, Alabama must be ready to provide the charging infrastructure needed for those who choose to drive these vehicles," Ivey said. "It is important for Alabama to have electric vehicle charging stations in many locations so that we can meet the needs of Alabama motorists who choose to drive an electric vehicle as well as out-of-state drivers who are visiting or passing through our state."
Other project locations funded by this round of grants include:
- Helena Sports Complex in Helena, two-bay charging station;
- Allen's Food Mart in Sylacauga, two-bay charging station;
- Allen's Food Mart in Alexander City, two-bay charging station;
- Phenix City Parks and Recreation Department, four-bay charging station;
- 14th Street Parking Garage in Phenix City, four-bay charging station;
- Montgomery Regional Airport, three-bay charging station;
- U.S. 431 in Lafayette, two-bay charging station;
- Cumberland Farms convenience store in Orange Beach, two-bay charging station (grant funding provided through the Volkswagen Settlement Program);
- Plantation Pointe Shopping Center in Fairhope, two-bay charging station;
- Legacy Foodmart in Enterprise, two-bay charging station;
- Hobo Pantry in Headland, two-bay charging station;
- Baldwin County Commission Annex II in Robertsdale, two-bay charging station; and
- 614 S. Commerce St. (near Geneva City Cemetery) in Geneva, four-bay charging station.