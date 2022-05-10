Ivey awards $500,000 grant for improvements to Mooresville Road in Limestone County

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $500,000 to add turn lanes, traffic signals and other roadway improvements along a 6-mile stretch of Mooresville Road in Limestone County.
Mooresville Road used to be a farm-to-market road, and drivers can still view large fields as they travel along the two-lane road between Interstate 565 and U.S. 72.
However, the number of drivers on that stretch of roadway is expected to increase, especially after Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing is in full operation. Mooresville Road is only about 1 mile from the automobile plant, which aims to employ more than 4,000 people.
"New industry, jobs and increased traffic mean it is time for this road to advance to accommodate those changes," Ivey said. "I am pleased to provide this grant to assist with these improvements."
The project will include repairing, leveling and resurfacing the road, plus improving the shoulders. Turns lanes and traffic signals will be added at some intersections, according to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
ADECA is administering the grant with funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a Community Development Block Grant. The Limestone County Commission has pledged an additional $200,000 in local funds for the project and hopes to obtain funds from other sources, too.