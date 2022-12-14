Ivey awards $15 million in grants to help low-income families in North Alabama with utility costs

Organizations in North Alabama received more than $15 million in grants to help low-income households afford their utility bills.
The grants were announced Tuesday by Gov. Kay Ivey as part of the nearly $48 million in grants distributed across the state.
"Alabama's coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills," Ivey said. "These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families."
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants with funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The funds will benefit the following groups:
- Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc., serving Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties: $1.25 million
- Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc., serving Limestone and Madison counties: $3.37 million
- Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc., serving Lawrence, Morgan, Cullman, Marion and Winston counties: $3 million
- Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc., serving DeKalb, Marshall, Jackson, Blount, Cherokee, Jefferson and St. Clair counties: $7.8 million
Click on each agency's name to visit their website, or click here to find additional resources for low-income Alabamians who are struggling with high utility costs.