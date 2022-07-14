 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump, dies at age 73

  • 0
Ivana Trump

Ivana Trump

 MGN

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 73, the family told ABC News.

"Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a statement.

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," the family said. "She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Read more here.

Recommended for you