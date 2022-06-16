 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'It's too hot to hold!': Dangerous temperatures are even hotter on the playground

  • 0
hot park slide

122.9 degree park slide

In extreme heat, it's important to keep a close eye on your little ones. Kids are at an even greater risk for heat-related illnesses, and the playground can be dangerous.

According to an infrared thermometor, a plastic slide in Hampton Cove was 122.9 degrees at peak heat around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Twelve-year-old Khali exclaims, "It's too hot to hold!"

She's right, when playground equipment reaches temperatures of 140 degrees it can cause a second degree burn in as little as three seconds, according to the American Burn Association.

While the Cove Universal Playground didn't reach those temperatures on Thursday, the high temps could still cause heat exhaustion.

"It makes me feel like I get tired faster," says Khali.

"You can get heat exhaustion or heat stroke even in the shade," explains Dr. Steven Werdehoff with Synergy Wellness.

He says kids are at higher risk for heat-related illnesses. "Their surface area to their body mass is higher so they're evaporating more quickly than adults," says Dr. Werdehoff.

That means kids need a lot more liquid than you think.

"People are amazed at how much hydration it actually takes to keep up with the fluid losses in extreme heat," says Dr. Werdehoff.

The good news is kids are pretty vocal with how they feel, so as a parent your most important job is to listen.

"Listening to your child, you know 'Mom I'm hot', and then you give them a drink and they say, 'No I'm hot!' Get them inside," he says.

"I can't do as much things because everything is too hot and we have to leave in 10, 20 minutes," says Khali.

Another great tip is to stay away from the park in the middle of the day when it's hottest. Instead come in the early morning or late afternoon like Khali and her siblings.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you