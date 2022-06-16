'It's too hot to hold!': Dangerous temperatures are even hotter on the playground

In extreme heat, it's important to keep a close eye on your little ones. Kids are at an even greater risk for heat-related illnesses, and the playground can be dangerous.
According to an infrared thermometor, a plastic slide in Hampton Cove was 122.9 degrees at peak heat around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Twelve-year-old Khali exclaims, "It's too hot to hold!"
She's right, when playground equipment reaches temperatures of 140 degrees it can cause a second degree burn in as little as three seconds, according to the American Burn Association.
While the Cove Universal Playground didn't reach those temperatures on Thursday, the high temps could still cause heat exhaustion.
"It makes me feel like I get tired faster," says Khali.
"You can get heat exhaustion or heat stroke even in the shade," explains Dr. Steven Werdehoff with Synergy Wellness.
He says kids are at higher risk for heat-related illnesses. "Their surface area to their body mass is higher so they're evaporating more quickly than adults," says Dr. Werdehoff.
That means kids need a lot more liquid than you think.
"People are amazed at how much hydration it actually takes to keep up with the fluid losses in extreme heat," says Dr. Werdehoff.
The good news is kids are pretty vocal with how they feel, so as a parent your most important job is to listen.
"Listening to your child, you know 'Mom I'm hot', and then you give them a drink and they say, 'No I'm hot!' Get them inside," he says.
"I can't do as much things because everything is too hot and we have to leave in 10, 20 minutes," says Khali.
Another great tip is to stay away from the park in the middle of the day when it's hottest. Instead come in the early morning or late afternoon like Khali and her siblings.