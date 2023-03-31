'It's the ultimate honor': Havoc retire Kaiser's No. 10

You’ll never see No. 10 on the ice again for the Huntsville Havoc.
On Friday night, Huntsville is officially retiring Nolan Kaiser’s number before the Havoc’s game against Pensacola.
📹The @HuntsvilleHavoc hang Nolan Kaiser's (@Kaisbird) No. 10 in the rafters at the VBC: pic.twitter.com/on92VW3OcL— Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) April 1, 2023
Kaiser spent seven seasons with the Havoc, scoring 187 points and racking up 555 penalty minutes as he helped lead the team to back-to-back President’s Cups in 2018 and 2019. Now his accomplishments will hang with the best forever in the rafters at the VBC.
“When they told me I was in shock,” Kaiser said. “I always kind of knew I was maybe a player that was higher up in the Havoc rankings and stuff like that, I never expected the number to go up.”
The Canadian debuted with Huntsville in 2015 and made an immediate impact. At the time of his retirement in July of last year, Kaiser was top-five in several categories of the Havoc record book.
“Throughout my career here, obviously did a lot of right things and stuck around for a long time and was fortunate to be able to win a couple championships as well, which is maybe one of the reasons it’s going up there,” he said of his time on the ice. “But anytime anyone comes in this arena from now on, my number will be up there. So it's the ultimate honor and I’m very proud.”
Even though his skating days are behind him, Kaiser is still part of the Havoc -- now just serving in an office role, which makes him even more excited to hear the crowd go wild for him one more time.
“It feels good to go out there and get your name cheered for and your number,” he said. “Don’t really have that happening anymore in the office, so it’ll be cool.”
The team will raise No. 10 to the rafters at 7 p.m. Friday, shortly before puck drop between the Havoc and Ice Flyers.