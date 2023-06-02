'It's really busy': Madison church running 24/7 food pantry

Heritage Church in Madison is making it easier for people who are in need of groceries to get them instantly.
The church built two 24/7 food pantries. The church has a traditional food bank but wanted to make sure people had access to food at all times.
It is open to anyone and restocked by community members like Lola Music.
Music checks on the pantry three times a day.
"It gets emptied every day and I see people coming and going," Music said.
She first noticed them a year a half ago.
"What really got me was the first time I came here this elderly man came and said, do you mind if I take a couple things?, and I said take as much as you want," She said. "He just grabbed an applesauce and granola bar and it just touched me so much."
Since then, she has spent her own money on items and has asked for donations online.
"I go on a couple of sites and ask people if or when they are going to clean out their pantries if they let me know and I come to get their donations," Music said. "It works. I have a trunk full of stuff now."
With the current state of our economy, anyone can find themselves in need of help.
"You know nice cars, not so nice cars, all walks of life come by here and you know it's really busy," She said.
To drop off donations or grab free food, the church is located off 29768 Huntsville Brownsferry Rd, Madison, AL 35756.