'It's really been tough': Huntsville Hospital disease specialist reflects on 2 year of Covid-19 in America

On Jan. 20, 2020, the first U.S. case of coronavirus was confirmed in Washington state.
This was just two weeks after it was first identified in China. Two years later, we are still amid a deadly pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 16,000 Alabamians.
"It's really been tough," said Huntsville Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Ali Hassoun. "It's been difficult."
Hassoun said he thought at one point early on that we would be able to get the virus under control rather quickly. That is not the case anymore.
"What we've seen, unfortunately, even though our country is the best country in science and advancement and research and stuff, our public health structure is not great," Hassoun said.
Hassoun believes politics may have affected the messaging from medical leaders and organizations. However, he stands by the messages he has shared over the past two years. He said to social distance, wear a mask, and get vaccinated.
"People have let their guard down," Hassoun said.
Doctors like Hassoun are feeling frustrated. Madison County, along with every country in Alabama, is currently at a high level of community transmission.
"They don't wear masks, they go out in gatherings, the schools are open even though there's 42 to 44 percent positivity rate," Hassoun said. "There's no mask mandate."
He said what has been difficult, especially this past year, is the number of severe infections that could have been avoided.
"It's very hard when you see patients that you can treat and you can probably be able to save, or they might have been able to save themselves by simple vaccination, and they didn't do it and they die," Hassoun said.
Hassoun could not give an answer on when he thinks the pandemic will end. He said many things have to happen in order to get the virus under control, and he is hoping the community will do its part.