'It's not in very good shape': Iconic Saturn IB landmark at Welcome Center off I-65 to be removed

The iconic Saturn IB rocket welcoming people coming from Tennessee on Interstate 65 will have to go.
"It's not in very good shape, so there's been some concerns about the safety of people around it," state Tourism Director Lee Sentell said. "It was never intended to last outside in the weather for more than 40 years."
The welcome center in Limestone County is already closed for renovations, so you can no longer stop to take a picture with the rocket.
It's still unclear what will happen to the Saturn IB. Officials at Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center are currently discussing their options — whether it's renovating the rocket or just taking it down.
The 224-foot-tall rocket is one of three launched vehicles in the Saturn rocket family to be developed in Huntsville. It even launched the Apollo spacecraft into Earth's orbit to train for the first missions to the Moon.
Now, Sentell wants to see something new at the welcome center, which is currently being renovated.
"I would like to see a symbol of the future," he said. "Something dramatic and exciting, and something that makes people say, 'Oh, my gosh! Look at that! We've got to stop and visit.'"
Sentell hopes the new monument will focus on Huntsville's role on the Artemis missions, which will send humans back to the moon and on to Mars.
It could become a new iconic landmark that people in the area would like to see.
"I mean, if they're gonna take the rocket down, I'd like to see another one put up. Maybe a newer one, one that (can) withstand for a longer time than this one has," Kurtis Schwartz, who lives near the rocket, said.
Sentell said it will take years for the welcome center to be demolished and rebuilt, so the discussions regarding the future of this rocket or what the cost may be are still at the early stages.
Still, the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau expects the new welcome center will represent the state for years to come.
"We are proud to be a gateway into Alabama and are confident that the new center will help make that all-important first impression for the city, county and state," Executive Vice President Charles Winters said.
Sentell said the project for a new monument will be expensive. He predicts there will be a cooperative effort to fund it.