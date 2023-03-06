'It's not a bad place': Former Lawrence Co. inmate says jail was on lockdown after inmate escape

The search continues for two inmates who escaped in Lawrence County.
"We went on lockdown and they just come in and they said we're on lockdown and then we asked them later what it was about and they told us that somebody escaped," a former inmate told WAAY 31 on Monday.
The former inmate says the jail was on lockdown over the weekend.
He says he didn't hear much else about it before being released on Monday.
He spent about a week in the Lawrence County Jail.
"I just kind of was like aw hell and then went back to sleep," the inmate said when he learned about the escape. "Like I said, I have never stayed long enough to want to escape."
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Adam Bolan escaped from the jail and 30-year-old Quittney Nichols walked away from her job as a cook at a local restaurant on the work release program.
"It's not a bad place," the former inmate told WAAY 31. "I liked it."
The former inmate also says jail checks are done daily.
"Usually two of them would come back there at a time," the former inmate said. "I am not sure how many are really out there, but most of the time when they would come do a head count it was usually two of them. One that would walk through and one that would call the names."
Bolan was in jail on a drug trafficking charge.
Nichols was being held on a parole violation.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with any information about either inmate to call them at 256-974-9291.