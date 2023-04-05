"It's my instinct": Toney truck driver named Highway Angel after saving family during wreck

A Toney truck driver now being hailed a hero for saving a family during a wreck.
"It showed me what life really means and how short it really is," Terry Reavis said.
He still gets emotional when he thinks of what he saw in February.
Dashcam footage shows a normal day on the road on I-95S near Brunswick, GA when things took a turn for the worst in a matter of seconds.
"The SUV ended up T-boning the pickup. The pick-up truck shot over to the left over to the shoulder. The SUV did a nose dive and went into the air," Reavis recalled.
He quickly slammed on his brakes to pull over and help out. What he saw made his heart drop.
"The grandma didn't have a seatbelt on. She came out of the back seat through the dash. Hit the windshield and came through the windshield," Reavis explained.
At this point, Reavis was the first at the scene, so he knew he had to take action.
"Smashing windshields to try to get the kids out because the car is smoking. We don't know if it's going to explode or nothing," Reavis said.
Terry then helped the grandmother stopping some of the bleeding until paramedics took her to the hospital.
Miraculously, nobody died.
"The good Lord had a reason. I'm not really religious, but there's a reason for everything that we don't think about," Reavis said.
Despite what he did, Reavis doesn't really consider himself a hero.
"I don't. I look at the EMTs, the paramedics, the cops, the county sheriff's. They're doing it daily. Yeah, I'm out here driving. I see things, but it's my instinct to stop and help. It's not about glorifying it or trying to be who I'm not. I'm a human. That's all that matters," Reavis said.
Though he may say he's not a hero, Reavis is an angel. The Truckload Carriers Association recently named him a Highway Angel.
If a situation like this were to happen again, Reavis says he wouldn't hesitate to help out.
"Everyone on the road is our family. It may be my daughter. It may be your granddaughter. It may be your mother. We have to think about all of them as our family," Reavis said.
Reavis asks that people slow down when out of the roads and make sure that everyone is driving as safely as they can.