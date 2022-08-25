'It's hard to describe': Brindlee Mountain losing streak ends at 43 games

Last Friday night, the Brindlee Mountain Lions did something they hadn’t done since 2017 -- win a football game.
Before defeating Cherokee 26-20 last week, their last victory came on September 29, 2017. The team then went winless for four consecutive seasons from 2018 to 2021, losing 43 straight games.
“Boy, you hit that on the head. It’s been a while,” Lions head coach Keith Garner said Thursday. “The great thing about high school sports is, week in, week out, you erase the board and start over. But now our start-over process has stretched way out and, fortunately, it came to an end last week.”
The Lions’ win over the Indians, another team that's struggled to find success, gave the Brindlee Mountain players their first taste of winning.
“Oh my goodness, just to see it in their eyes, it’s hard to describe,” Garner said. “Now a lot of people don’t really understand this, but in a lot of ways, the traditional winning programs can’t match what we went through last week. And it was really, really special.”
In Marshall County, football means a lot. Garner, who rode out the hard times with the Lions, knows how much this win means to the community.
“We're kind of squeezed in between Guntersville to our left and Arab to our right and so it's a tiny community. It's a small group of family and it's just a special, special time for us.”
Garner said that first win was just one hurdle for them to jump and after going 1-0 last week, their goal is to do the same this week against Elkmont.