It's going to cost you more to eat this Memorial Day weekend

If you're looking to celebrate Memorial Day this year with friends and family, you’ll most likely have to dig deeper into your wallet.
According to the Consumer Price Index, food costs have increased by 9.4% between April 2021 and April 2022.
One mom says this year her family is switching things up a bit, settling for a more intimate celebration.
Linda Howse says Memorial Day is typically a time for her and her family to get together and have what she calls "a big cookout" enjoying each others time and company.
Due to Covid-19 putting a screeching halt on such get-togethers for the past two years, families now more than ever are ready to get back into the swing of things this summer.
Unfortunately for many families similar to Howse’s, the rising cost of goods like transportation, fuel and food have been extremely glaring.
"We just come up here maybe every three or four months and we just get basic supplies, toilet paper, garbage bags, washing powder things like that. Normally we come up here we spend anywhere from $200, maybe $250. Today we spent over $400," said Howse.
Howse says trying to get family together and buying food for everyone is twice as much as what it used to be in recent past, making it more difficult to get everyone to come together.