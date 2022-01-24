'It's frustrating': Madison County teachers say they miss face-to-face instruction, too

Some teachers say they're missing that face-to-face connection with their students with Madison County as the school system remains in remote learning for the week.
"It’s frustrating not to be able to see them face to face," said Lynn Beaman, third-grade teacher at Lynn Fanning Elementary School. "It’s not just the learning. It’s the relationships."
As Madison County Schools began its weeklong remote-learning experience, Beaman said the transition is slightly easier when notice is given.
"When we have a little bit of warning, it’s a lot better," Beaman said. "That gives us time to prepare our students with their devices and to talk about what they are required to do while they are at home, so that it won’t be a wasted day of learning."
Beaman, who teaches math, hosts a Google Meet through which she meets with her students for 30 minutes daily. She said it's not mandatory, but it is highly encouraged.
"Each day, I meet for a little while with my students to check in with them, to see if they’re doing well, just to say hey and tell them how much I miss them, and then we will do a rundown of the day's work," said Beaman.
Beaman said her remote learning days consist of responding to parents' emails, speaking with students and preparing lessons for when students return to the classroom.
Although in-person learning is always the preferred method, Beaman said they are much more equipped to handle virtual learning this time around.
"Each child has a Chromebook, and we also sent some work home with them. Paper, pencil, but a lot of their work they can do in Google Classroom," Beaman said. "We have a variety of ways and different means of learning."
For Beaman, the process has changed a lot since the first attempt at remote learning earlier in the pandemic — for kids and for teachers.
"As a seasoned teacher, I had to learn the technology several years ago. I was panicking that year," Beaman recalled. "This year, I was like, 'No problem. Log in, let me show you how to do this.'"
The staff at Lynn Fanning was very pleased to know that the third graders have had more than 80% attendance for each Google Meet. They said that just goes to how hard everyone has worked to come together and make it happen.
This week, from 10-11:30 a.m., Lynn Fanning Elementary will give out lunch and breakfast for the following day to all students.
Madison County Schools plan to return to in-person learning Monday, Jan. 31.