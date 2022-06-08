'It's eating us alive': Trucking industry taking a hit from record-high diesel prices

Diesel gas is almost double what it was one year ago. The current average for a gallon of diesel in Alabama is $5.59 cents, according to AAA.
"I mean you're looking at 300 gallons at sometimes $5.95 a gallon," said Daniel Roden, the lead instructor at the commercial driving school, ESD School LLC in Decatur.
The vehicles used at his school take a lot of gas to fill up.
"It cuts deeply into my profit margins," explained Roden.
His most recent receipt from the cheapest gas station he could find shows an outrageous $850 to fill up one truck.
"I spent $800 filling one truck up, and $900 today. And I've got four more trucks to fill up," he said.
Skipping the gas station isn't an option for Roden, as his whole business revolves around teaching people how to drive trucks. However, filling them up once a week is getting harder and harder.
"It's kind of a knee-jerk reaction, because never in my whole career have I spent a thousand bucks to fill a truck up," he said.
Roden said the high gas prices will impact more than just the trucking industry. He said consumers could soon be feeling the impact as well.
"I mean, if the trucking industry in the United States stops, the whole United States stops," said Roden. "Everything you get is received by a truck at some point — your clothes, your food, the gas you put in your car, the car itself, the tires that go on the car. Everything comes on a truck."
The price at the pump just keeps rising, and trucking companies are having to pass that cost along to the consumer.
"It's eating us alive," said Roden.
Since everything moves on diesel, everything could start costing more.
"It's making your grocery bill go up, it's making your electric bill go up, it's making your gas bill go up," he explained.
So even if you're not personally feeling the pain at the pump, you could still take a big hit to your bills overall.
"As small a company as we are, it's killing us. I mean, we've managed to absorb most of the cost, but we've had to raise our prices a little bit," said Roden.
He said his company is getting by because they are not traveling long distances or hauling heavy cargo like some of the shipping trucks. But the shocking $850 he pays to fill up each of his trucks is still taking a big hit to his wallet.
"It's gotten to the point it's ridiculous. I don't think anybody can do anything about it. But something needs to happen, because a lot of your trucking companies, your smaller trucking companies are closing their doors," said Roden.
He said once his students hit the road with a trucking company, they're tasked with figuring out how to use as little fuel as possible.
"Changing your route, slowing your speed down, but that affects delivery time. Mostly, you try to plan the shortest route," said Roden.
Reducing speed might save on gas, but for truckers who are paid by mileage rather than time, it's a lose-lose situation.
ESD School LLC teaches commercial driving courses, and students can earn their CDL in as little as three weeks.